The Centre on Tuesday said Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be issued for only vaccines, which are approved for emergency use in the country, and to only such volunteers who participated in the trials for such vaccines.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the ministry will provide data template to ICMR for the compilation of relevant vaccination data for participants of an unblinded trials so that necessary details required for issuing certificates can be captured on Co-WIN.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has informed that 22 districts in the country have recorded the increase in the trends of the COVID-19 cases for the last four weeks and said that it is a cause of concern.

It also said that over 54 districts in the country have reported more than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity.

While addressing a press briefing here, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "There are 22 districts -- 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, where an increasing trend in cases has been reported, in the last 4 weeks. It is a cause of concern."

Agarwal said there are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day, which are found in a localised and limited set of areas of these districts.

"Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between 5th-11th May to 38,090 cases between 21st July-27th July. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 97.4 per cent," the Joint Secretary informed.

He said: "54 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity for the week ending July 26."

"If we look from a global perspective, the pandemic is far from over. There is a noticeable increase in number of cases across the world, which remains the area of concern. We have to work on containing the spread of the virus with strictness," he further said.

"Early identification is one of the most important tools to ensure the COVID infected people do not become critical. Over 15.8 lakh COVID-19 tests are being done on a daily basis," he added.

Member-Health of Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul informed about a study conducted on 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers in Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) who were administered with Covishield.

Dr Paul said, "It revealed that there was 93 per cent reduction in infection during 2nd wave which was driven by the Delta variant and 98 per cent mortality reduction."

India registered 29,689 new cases of coronavirus and 416 deaths in a span of 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day. The country today has reported less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.