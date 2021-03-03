To ramp up the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Chennai, the city has been given permission to carry out the inoculation campaign in private hospitals too if they adhere to the laid down rules.

The Central Government has asked all states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

"The central government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the states and UTs," it said.

The states and UTs were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has said in a statement.

The Centre urged the states and the UTs to ensure adequate allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to all hospitals, government as well as private, for the entire duration for which vaccination sessions have been planned.

The hospitals in Chennai are:

Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam

Appasamy Hospitals, Arumbakkam

Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore

Faith Multispecialty Hospital, Konnur, Villivakkam

Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam

Xcellent Care Super Speciality, Velachery

Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani

Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery

Adyar PM Hospital, Adyar

Bloom Health Care, Velachery

Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai

Hycare Super Speciality Hospital, Arumbakkam

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via