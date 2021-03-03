Covid vaccination Chennai: List of hospitals administering vaccines

To ramp up the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Chennai, the city has been given permission to carry out the inoculation campaign in private hospitals too if they adhere to the laid down rules.
The Central Government has asked all states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.
"The central government has adequate stock and will provide the required vaccine doses to the states and UTs," it said.
The states and UTs were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has said in a statement.
The Centre urged the states and the UTs to ensure adequate allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to all hospitals, government as well as private, for the entire duration for which vaccination sessions have been planned.
The hospitals in Chennai are:
Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam
Appasamy Hospitals, Arumbakkam
Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore
Faith Multispecialty Hospital, Konnur, Villivakkam
Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam
Xcellent Care Super Speciality, Velachery
Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani
Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery
Bloom Health Care, Velachery
Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai
Hycare Super Speciality Hospital, Arumbakkam