Health Ministry announced that it has covered more than 22.75 crore people under its Covid vaccination drive so far. India is hard pressed to achieve vaccination levels among its vast population required for protection against the Covid pandemic owing to vaccine supply crunch and other reasons.

Of the total 22,75,67,873 vaccinatred, 99,44,507 are healthcare workers who have received their first dose, and 68,40,415 are those who have got their second dose. 1,60,45,747 frontline workers have also been given the first dose of a Covid vaccine, whereas 86,34,525 have received the second dose.

Going by age groups, 2,58,45,901 of those in the 18-44 years category have been inoculated with the first dose, while 1,18,299 in the same category have completed their vaccination regimen with two doses.

A total of 6,96,94,235 in the 45-60 years age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine, whereas 1,11,86,697 in this group have been given the second shot as well. For those aged 60 years or above, 6,01,48,354 have got the first dose, and 1,91,09,193 have received the second dose.

As on June 4, the 140th day of India's nationwide vaccination programme, a total of 33,57,713 vaccine doses were administered till 7 PM, Health Ministry noted. Of this, 31,01,109 beneficiaries received the first dose, whereas 2,56,604 were inoculated with the second dose.

"Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 persons across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,18,299 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," the Health Ministry informed.

Earlier today, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul claimed that India has administered first Covid vaccine doses to 17.2 crore of its denizens, surpassing the United States on this front. He also emphasised that India will need more time to achieve high vaccination coverage.

Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed that the number of active cases in India has dropped while recovery rate has improved.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics