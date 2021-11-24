Covid vaccination coverage in India exceeds 119 crore

Covid vaccination coverage in India exceeds 119 crore1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
Over 87 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 9 PM, as per government data
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over 87 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 9 PM, as per government data
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 119 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 119 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Over 87 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 9 PM, as per government data. The ministry added that the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.
Over 87 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 9 PM, as per government data. The ministry added that the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be vaccinated from May 1.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!