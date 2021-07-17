Covid vaccination coverage reaches 40.44 cr in India; 46 lakh doses given today

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has surpassed 40 crore doses as per provisional data till 7 PM on Saturday, stated Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 46.38 lakh doses were administered during the day, the ministry further added.

"India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has surpassed 40 crore (40,44,67,526), as per the 7 PM provisional report today. The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. More than 46.38 lakh (46,38,106) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 PM provisional report," read a government statement.

A total of 21,18,682 doses were given as the first shot to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, while 2,33,019 beneficiaries in this age group received the second dose of the vaccine today, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 12,40,07,069 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose, whereas 48,50,858 beneficiaries got the second dose across the 37 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Eight states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra - have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group within their boundaries.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics