Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed that the pace of Covid vaccination had declined after the Centre allowed the states to procure and administer doses. He said during the implementation of "Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National Covid Vaccination Strategy" from May 1 to June 20, the total number of doses administered declined with states saying they faced difficulties in managing the funding and logistics of direct procurement of vaccines.

The minister said that the total number of doses administered declined from 8.99 crore in April to 6.10 crore in May. States, he said, had communicated that they were facing difficulties in managing the funding and logistics of direct procurement of vaccines. This in turn had an impact on the total number of doses administered in the country, Mandaviya said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The minister informed that several states had repeatedly demanded that they be allowed to procure vaccines directly and administer them as per their requirements. In this context, liberalized pricing and accelerated vaccination strategy was being implemented from May 1 to June 20.

Under this strategy, the central government was procuring 50 per cent of the monthly vaccine production and continued to provide it to states free of cost for administering to priority groups. The state government and private hospitals were also empowered to directly procure the remaining 50 per cent vaccine.

However, many states faced problems in procuring vaccines directly from the pharma companies with some refusing to sign any contract with state governments. The states then requested the Centre to procure vaccines centrally and distribute them to states.

Following the requests, the Centre revised its vaccine policy from 21st June.

A revised guidelines were issued on June 8. Under new guidelines, the Centre is procuring 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country and cleared by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL). These vaccines are provided free of cost to states and union territories to vaccinate all adult Indians more than 18 years of age.

As on July 20, a total of 34.82 crore doses have been provided free of cost by the Centre to all states and union territories since the beginning of vaccination drive and 4.57 crore doses have been procured directly by states and union territories during May 1 to June 20.





