The minister said that the total number of doses administered declined from 8.99 crore in April to 6.10 crore in May. States, he said, had communicated that they were facing difficulties in managing the funding and logistics of direct procurement of vaccines. This in turn had an impact on the total number of doses administered in the country, Mandaviya said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}