Covid vaccination Delhi: List of private hospitals administering vaccines3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 09:26 AM IST
India commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination for this group will be carried out six days a week.
Central district:
BLK Memorial Hospital
Delhi Heart and lung hospital
Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad
Jeevan Mala Hospital
Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road
Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura
Medlife Hospital, Burari
NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh
Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj
Sant Parmanand Hospital
SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
St. Stephens Hospital
Teerath Ram Shah Hospital
East district:
Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar
Bimla Hospital
Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital
Jeevan Anmol Hospital
Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital
Malik Radix Health care Center
Max Patparganj
Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute
Patel Hospital, Shakarpur
Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar
SMS Hospital
Virmani Hospital
New Delhi district:
Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS
Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
Primus Super Specialty Hospital
North district:
Balaji Hospital, Narela
Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana
Maha Durga Charitable Trust
Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela
Mangalam Hospital, Bawana
Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar
Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar
Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana
Northeast district:
Moral Hospital
Panchsheel Hospital
Northwest district:
Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk
Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini
Brahm Shakti Hospital
Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital
Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini
Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Jaipur Golden Hospital
Lalita Hospital, Begumpur
Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre
Santom Hospital
Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini
Saroj Super Specialty Hospital
Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala
Shree Aggarsain International Hospital
Sunrise Hospital, Rohini
Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari
Shahdara district:
Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara
East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park
Goyal Hospital and Urology Center
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar
Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg
Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.
Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Shanti Mukand Hospital
Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar
Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar
South district:
Aashlok Hospital
Fortis C Doc Hospital
Madhukar Rainbow
Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket
Medeor Hospital
Phoenix Hospital
Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar
Sitaram Bhartia Hospital
Southeast district:
Alshifa Multispeciality hospital
Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji
Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC
Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
Irene Hospital, Kalkaji
Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home
Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2
Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
National Heart Institute
Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar
Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony
Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur
VIMHANS Hospital
Southwest district:
Aakash Healthcare
Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur
Ayushman Hospital Health Services
B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh
Bensups Hospital, Dwarka
Bhagat Chandra Hospital
DivyaPrastha Hospital
Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka
Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh
Samar Hospital, Dwarka
Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur
Taarak Hospital
Venkateswar Hospital
Vikas Hospital
West district:
Action Cancer Hospital
Altius Sonia Hospital
Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka
B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar
CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road
Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi
Kalra Hospital
Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Konarc Hospital, Nangloi
Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi
Mata Chanan Devi Hospital
Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar
MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar
Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh
Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park
RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina
Satyabhama Hospital
Sehgal Neo Hospital
Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute
