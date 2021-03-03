Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination Delhi: List of private hospitals administering vaccines
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.

Covid vaccination Delhi: List of private hospitals administering vaccines

3 min read . 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government

India commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination for this group will be carried out six days a week.

India commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination for this group will be carried out six days a week.

Delhi: Here's the full list of private hospitals giving the covid vaccine -

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Hong Kong house costs a record $2 million a year to rent

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST

Citibank seeks freeze on $500 million erroneous transfers during appeal

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST

Neighbour's religion can influence voting in slums

1 min read . 08:57 AM IST

Fly me to the Moon: Japan billionaire offers space seats to eight people

3 min read . 08:42 AM IST

Delhi: Here's the full list of private hospitals giving the covid vaccine -

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Hong Kong house costs a record $2 million a year to rent

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST

Citibank seeks freeze on $500 million erroneous transfers during appeal

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST

Neighbour's religion can influence voting in slums

1 min read . 08:57 AM IST

Fly me to the Moon: Japan billionaire offers space seats to eight people

3 min read . 08:42 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Central district:

BLK Memorial Hospital

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road

TRENDING STORIES See All

Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura

Medlife Hospital, Burari

NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh

Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj

Sant Parmanand Hospital

SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

St. Stephens Hospital

Teerath Ram Shah Hospital

East district:

Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar

Bimla Hospital

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

Jeevan Anmol Hospital

Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital

Malik Radix Health care Center

Max Patparganj

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Patel Hospital, Shakarpur

Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar

SMS Hospital

Virmani Hospital

New Delhi district:

Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Primus Super Specialty Hospital

North district:

Balaji Hospital, Narela

Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana

Maha Durga Charitable Trust

Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela

Mangalam Hospital, Bawana

Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar

Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar

Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana

Northeast district:

Moral Hospital

Panchsheel Hospital

Northwest district:

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk

Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini

Brahm Shakti Hospital

Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital

Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Jaipur Golden Hospital

Lalita Hospital, Begumpur

Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre

Santom Hospital

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala

Shree Aggarsain International Hospital

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari

Shahdara district:

Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara

East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park

Goyal Hospital and Urology Center

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar

Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg

Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.

Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Shanti Mukand Hospital

Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar

Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar

South district:

Aashlok Hospital

Fortis C Doc Hospital

Madhukar Rainbow

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket

Medeor Hospital

Phoenix Hospital

Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar

Sitaram Bhartia Hospital

Southeast district:

Alshifa Multispeciality hospital

Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji

Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC

Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Irene Hospital, Kalkaji

Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home

Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2

Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar

Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony

Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur

VIMHANS Hospital

Southwest district:

Aakash Healthcare

Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur

Ayushman Hospital Health Services

B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh

Bensups Hospital, Dwarka

Bhagat Chandra Hospital

DivyaPrastha Hospital

Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka

Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh

Samar Hospital, Dwarka

Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur

Taarak Hospital

Venkateswar Hospital

Vikas Hospital

West district:

Action Cancer Hospital

Altius Sonia Hospital

Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka

B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar

CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road

Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi

Kalra Hospital

Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Konarc Hospital, Nangloi

Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi

Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar

MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar

Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh

Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park

RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina

Satyabhama Hospital

Sehgal Neo Hospital

Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.