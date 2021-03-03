Covid vaccination Delhi: List of private hospitals administering vaccines

The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government

India commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination for this group will be carried out six days a week.

Central district:

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad

Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura

NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh

Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj

SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

St. Stephens Hospital

Teerath Ram Shah Hospital

Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar

Bimla Hospital

Jeevan Anmol Hospital

Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital

Max Patparganj

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar

SMS Hospital

New Delhi district:

Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS

Primus Super Specialty Hospital

North district:

Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana

Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela

Mangalam Hospital, Bawana

Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar

Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana

Moral Hospital

Panchsheel Hospital

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk

Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini

Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital

Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini

Jaipur Golden Hospital

Lalita Hospital, Begumpur

Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Shree Aggarsain International Hospital

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Shahdara district:

Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara

Goyal Hospital and Urology Center

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar

Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg

Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.

Shanti Mukand Hospital

Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar

South district:

Aashlok Hospital

Madhukar Rainbow

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket

Phoenix Hospital

Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)

Sitaram Bhartia Hospital

Southeast district:

Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji

Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home

Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony

Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur

Southwest district:

Aakash Healthcare

Ayushman Hospital Health Services

B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh

Bhagat Chandra Hospital

DivyaPrastha Hospital

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka

Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh

Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur

Taarak Hospital

Vikas Hospital

West district:

Altius Sonia Hospital

Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka

Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar

CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road

Kalra Hospital

Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar

PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar

Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh

RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina

Satyabhama Hospital

Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute

