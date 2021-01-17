Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:25 AM IST
- As many as 51 health care workers of NRCH were vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on Saturday
- After vaccination, all recepients were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction.
As India's largest vaccination drive was rolled out on Saturday, the vaccination programme started in the Railways hospitals across the nation. Dr. Sharad C. Khorwal, MD, Northern Railway Central Hospital, was the first Railways employee to take the shot.
A railway official said, there was a very good response from the health care staff of the hospital including many senior doctors. After vaccination, all were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction.
It was a very well organised event. Everyone appreciated the arrangement at the vaccination center, he added.
As many as 51 health care workers of NRCH were vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on Saturday.
Also, the vaccination drive started in Jabalpur Railway hospital. 73 doctors and paramedics were vaccinated. None of the healthcare beneficiaries vaccinated today had any serious adverse events following the immunization.
More such sessions will be conducted for vaccination in NRCH. The next session is planned for Monday, 18th January 2021.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India.
