Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot
Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday.

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 51 health care workers of NRCH were vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on Saturday
  • After vaccination, all recepients were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction.

As India's largest vaccination drive was rolled out on Saturday, the vaccination programme started in the Railways hospitals across the nation. Dr. Sharad C. Khorwal, MD, Northern Railway Central Hospital, was the first Railways employee to take the shot.

As India's largest vaccination drive was rolled out on Saturday, the vaccination programme started in the Railways hospitals across the nation. Dr. Sharad C. Khorwal, MD, Northern Railway Central Hospital, was the first Railways employee to take the shot.

A railway official said, there was a very good response from the health care staff of the hospital including many senior doctors. After vaccination, all were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST

A railway official said, there was a very good response from the health care staff of the hospital including many senior doctors. After vaccination, all were observed for 30 minutes for any adverse reaction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It was a very well organised event. Everyone appreciated the arrangement at the vaccination center, he added.

As many as 51 health care workers of NRCH were vaccinated with Covishield vaccine on Saturday.

Also, the vaccination drive started in Jabalpur Railway hospital. 73 doctors and paramedics were vaccinated. None of the healthcare beneficiaries vaccinated today had any serious adverse events following the immunization.

More such sessions will be conducted for vaccination in NRCH. The next session is planned for Monday, 18th January 2021.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.