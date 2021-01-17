{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Saturday kicked off the massive inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus with the Union Health Ministry saying that 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the jab, as against a target of vaccinating three lakh people by the Centre.

The Central Government said that the Serum Institute's Covishield was supplied to all states and Union Territories while Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech was used by 12 states.

Both locally-manufactured Covishield and Covaxin were given to doctors, nurses, other health staff directly linked to fighting the pandemic. The Centre decided which Covid-19 vaccine went where; people cannot choose which of the two vaccines they want.

While initiating the vaccination drive on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a major achievement.

The PM also said that people shouldn't fall for propaganda over coronavirus vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use by the Indian drug regulator, while still in the clinical trial.

"The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi stated.

Take a look at the Covid vaccination data from some states:

Target: 3 lakh Achieved: 1.91 lakh

Maharashtra - Target: 28,000 Achieved: 18,328

Delhi - Target: 8,100 Achieved: 4,319

Rajasthan - Target: 16,700 Achieved: 9,279

Haryana - Target 7,533 Achieved: 5589

Karnataka - Target: 24,300 Achieved: 13,594

West Bengal - Target: 18,000 Achieved: 9,730

Assam - Target: 6,499 Achieved: 3,528

Himachal Pradesh - Target: 2,499 Achieved: 1517

Madhya Pradesh - Target: 15,000 Achieved: 9,219

Goa - Target: 700 Achieved: 426

Uttar Pradesh - Target: 31,700 Achieved: 21,291

Bihar - Target: 30,000 Achieved: 18,169

Telangana - Target: 13,900 Achieved: 4,200

Andhra Pradesh - Target: 33,200 Achieved: 18,412

Tamil Nadu - Target: 16,600 Achieved: 2,945

Kerala - Target: 13,330 Achieved: 8,062

Punjab - Target: 5,900 Achieved: 1,319

Gujarat - Target: 16,000 Achieved: 10,787

