New Delhi: India’s vaccination coverage against covid-19 has crossed 60.38 crore jabs so far, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.63% presently.

While 46,164 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, India’s active caseload was at 333,725. “Active cases account for 1.03% of total cases," the statement said.

With 34,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stood at 3,17,88,440. Also, with a weekly positivity rate of 2.02%, the critical figure has been less than 3% for the last 62 days. Also, with a daily positivity rate of 2.58%, the key metric has been less than 3% for last 31 days.

This comes in the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get Indian government's approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.

