Covid vaccination drive: India administers 60.38 crore jabs so far

Covid vaccination drive: India administers 60.38 crore jabs so far1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- While 46,164 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, India’s active caseload was at 333,725.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: India’s vaccination coverage against covid-19 has crossed 60.38 crore jabs so far, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.63% presently.
New Delhi: India’s vaccination coverage against covid-19 has crossed 60.38 crore jabs so far, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.63% presently.
While 46,164 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, India’s active caseload was at 333,725. “Active cases account for 1.03% of total cases," the statement said.
While 46,164 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, India’s active caseload was at 333,725. “Active cases account for 1.03% of total cases," the statement said.
With 34,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stood at 3,17,88,440. Also, with a weekly positivity rate of 2.02%, the critical figure has been less than 3% for the last 62 days. Also, with a daily positivity rate of 2.58%, the key metric has been less than 3% for last 31 days.
With 34,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stood at 3,17,88,440. Also, with a weekly positivity rate of 2.02%, the critical figure has been less than 3% for the last 62 days. Also, with a daily positivity rate of 2.58%, the key metric has been less than 3% for last 31 days.
This comes in the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get Indian government's approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.
This comes in the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get Indian government's approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!