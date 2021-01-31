Covid vaccination drive: India ranks fifth in the world, says Health Ministry

India stands fifth in the world after inoculating over 37.44 lakh people till Sunday, the Health Ministry said, stressing 2,06,130 beneficiaries have received shots till 7 pm on 30 January, the 15th day of the inoculation drive .

"Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India," a statement from the Health Ministry read.

"As of January 31, 2021, till 8 AM, a total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise," the Health Ministry said.

"In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions," it added.

"68,962 sessions have been conducted so far," it further said.

America topped the list in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, followed by UK, Israel, and UAE.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India, which is running the world's biggest coronavirus vaccination drive, is the fastest in inoculating its citizens.

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs COVID-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but they are also a symbol of self-pride," he added.

