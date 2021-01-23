Covid vaccination drive: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated in India

Around 14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated for coronavirus in India so far, including 3,47,058 in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The highest number of 1,84,699 Covid-19 vaccinations in the country has been reported from Karnataka, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,33,298), Odisha (1,30,007) and Uttar Pradesh (1,23,761), according to data released by the ministry.

Nearly 1,10,031 beneficiaries were inoculated in Telangana, 74,960 in Maharashtra, 63,620 in Bihar, 62,142 in Haryana, 47,293 in Kerala, and 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, as per the official data.

In a statement, the ministry said in a span of 24 hours, 3,47,058 people were vaccinated in 6,241 sessions and 24,408 such sessions have been conducted across the country so far.

"As on January 23, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 14 lakh (13,90,592) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise," it said.

India's active coronavirus caseload continued to manifest a downward movement and dropped to 1,85,662 on Saturday.

"India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.74% of India's total positive cases," the ministry said.

As many as 14,256 new infections, 17,130 discharges, and 152 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry.

It added that 28 states and Union territories in the country have less than 5,000 active coronavirus cases each and their recovery rate is above the national average.

The country's total caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,184 with 152 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples had been tested for coronavirus up to 22 January, of which 8,37,095 samples were tested on Friday.

