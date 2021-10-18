Exuding confidence in India's vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said that everyone's participation in this is crucial.

The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons.

"Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter after Uttarakhand achieved the historic feat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

देवभूमि के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। कोविड के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई में उत्तराखंड की यह उपलब्धि अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। मुझे विश्वास है कि वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने में हमारा वैक्सीनेशन अभियान सबसे अधिक प्रभावी साबित होने वाला है और इसमें जन-जन की भागीदारी अहम है। https://t.co/FdfkPWr6dC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2021

As per the CoWIN dashboard till 2:36 pm on Monday, Uttarakhand had vaccinated 74,34,732 beneficiaries with the first dose while 34,83,685 are fully vaccinated.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government for the achievement.

"Even, in a state dominant with difficult terrains, Uttarakhand, successfully administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, we are continuously getting stronger in this fight. The credit for this achievement goes to the health workers and the administration of the state. Congrats to all!," said Mandaviya in a tweet in Hindi.

