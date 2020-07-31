Covid vaccination effort set to dwarf previous exercises

“We have begun to actively engage with stakeholders within and outside the government on prioritizing distribution and administering of covid-19 vaccines, as and when they become available," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry. “There is near unanimity on the need to administer covid-19 vaccine on a much larger scale than other vaccines. Apart from questions regarding logistics, this poses many ethical questions, which are still being deliberated upon within the central government," he said.