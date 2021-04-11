Over 152,879 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours according to the union health ministry data. Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the covid-19 daily new cases. Over 80.92% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states, the government said.

Concerned over the rising cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday wrote a letter to each “high disease burden" state expressing concern about the exponential rise in cases and high deaths. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 while Uttar Pradesh reported 12,748 new cases. Ministry this week deployed 30 Central teams to 30 most affected Districts in Maharashtra the hardest hit covid-19 states.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 11,08,087 comprising of 8.29% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 61,456 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country, the union health ministry.

The health secretary said in the letter to Dr Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Principal Secretary health of Maharashtra that when central teams assessed the situation, containment operations were found to be sub-optimal in Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad, with less than satisfactory perimeter control, lack of active surveillance for influenza like illness cases.

“Efforts at surveillance and contact tracing were found to be sub-optimal in Buldhana, Satara, Aurgangabad and Nanded, mostly due to limited manpower engaged in this task," said Bhushan.

The centre found that occupancy rates of available hospital bed capacity are very high in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nandurbar. The teams also said that the ventilators were malfunctioning and there was a huge shortage of staff. Similar issues ranging from high case load, low beds and oxygen availability along with containment issues were found in Punjab and Chhattisgarh as well.

“Hospital bed occupancy rates are high in Balod, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund Districts. The District administration needs to ramp up hospital infrastructure and other logistic requirement to meet any demand arising due to surge in cases. Similarly, shortage of Remdesivir, Low Molecular Weight Heparin needs urgent attention in Korba District," said Bhushan in his letter to S Renu G Pillay Additional Chief Secretary, Chhattisgarh. The medicines are used in the treatment of covid-19.

Bhushan wrote to Hussan Lal Principal Secretary, health Punjab government that there is no dedicated COVID Hospital in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar Districts, and patients are being referred to neighboring Districts or Chandigarh. “Similarly, the central team has reported lack of any Covid Care Center/Dedicated Covid Hospital in Rupnagar District. Hospital bed occupancy rates in SAS Nagar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana are on the higher side and suitable arrangement for the same must be undertaken by the District health authorities with sufficient lead time to prepare for any surge in cases," Bhushan said.

The National Recovery Rate of India has also slipped to 90.44% on Sunday that inched towards almost 99% two months ago. Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend with over 839 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Ten States account for 86.41% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (309). Chhattisgarh follows with 123 daily deaths.

As India is focussing on protecting its population by covid-19 vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed ‘Tika Utsav’ as the beginning of second big war against covid-19.

The vaccine festival starting today on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14th. In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed four points with regard to the drive. First, Each One- Vaccinate, meaning those who can’t go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted. Second, Each One- Treat One. This involves helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it. Third, Each One- Save One, should be stressed meaning I should wear mask and save myself and others, the prime minister said.

Finally, society and people should lead in creating ‘micro containment zones’, he added. Family members and community members should create ‘micro containment zone’, in case of even a single positive case. ‘Micro containment zones’ are a key component of fight against Covid-19 in a densely populated country like India, said the Prime Minister.

Modi emphasised the need for testing and awareness. “Every eligible person should get vaccinated. This should be the primary effort of both the society and the administration," said Modi. “We have to move towards zero vaccine wastage. Optimum utilization of vaccination capacity is a way of increasing our capacity," said the Prime Minister.

“Our success will be determined by awareness about ‘micro containment zones’, by not moving out of our homes unnecessarily, vaccination of all eligible persons and how we follow covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and other protocols," he said.

Reiterating his slogan “Dawai bhi, kadai bhi", (strictness along with medicine) the Prime Minister asked to make targets at personal, social and administration level for these four days of ‘Tika Utsav’ and diligently make effort to achieve them.

Even as India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage has crossed 100 million doses, public health experts argue about the immunity provided either naturally or by vaccines and caution that complacency in covid-19 appropriate behaviour may impact the evolution of pandemic, as chances of re infections and asymptomatic cases is always a possibility.

“There is uncertainty around the immunity produced by a natural infection. The amounts of antibodies, the duration of how long they last, and quantity of neutralizing antibodies are some of the important factors which influence this. Age is also an important factor for increasing the chances of re-infection due to diminishing immunity from the earlier infection," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“No vaccine is 100% effective, only exception being small pox vaccine. The currently available vaccines are able to reduce laboratory confirmed symptomatic cases of Covid-19, and also cut down severe cases needing hospitalization and death. But asymptomatic infections are a possibility. These vaccines were tested against the circulating strains of SARS CoV-2 when the clinical trials were done," he said adding that with new variants now circulating in various parts of the world, chances of getting infection by another variant are there. Theoretically, re-infection after covid vaccination by same or a different variant is a possibility.

