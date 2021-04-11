Covid vaccination festival begins in India amid record daily virus cases

The vaccine festival starting today on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14th. In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed four points with regard to the drive. First, Each One- Vaccinate, meaning those who can’t go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted. Second, Each One- Treat One. This involves helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it. Third, Each One- Save One, should be stressed meaning I should wear mask and save myself and others, the prime minister said.