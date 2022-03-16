Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group, precaution dose for 60 plus begins today

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign of 'Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine' forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60 years of age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).