India will kickstart the Covid vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years from today. Bharat BioTech's Covaxin will only be given to this age bracket, as ordered by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given his nod to vaccinate 15 to 18 years children against coronavirus during his address to the nation on December 25, 2021. He had also announced administering the "precautionary third dose" to the healthcare workers, frontline workers, and citizens above 60 years with severe health conditions from January 10, 2022.

1. The registration process for the adolescent began on January 1 this year. Potent beneficiaries can either register themselves on the Centre's CoWIN portal or can also avail of walk-in registration. Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said that besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

2. As many as 7,21,521 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination as of 9:20 PM, January 2.

3. According to the union health ministry, children with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the 15-18 years category.

4. All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed at the vaccination centres; Young children will have to wait for half an hour at the vaccination centres wherein they will be monitored for the adverse event following immunization (AEFI).

5. The second dose of the Covaxin will be given to them after 28 days. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed states and union territories to take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of Covid vaccines during the administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

