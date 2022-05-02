National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will meet again on 4 May to review the data regarding COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 age group. This comes as the government panel's earlier meeting on the issue remained inconclusive. NTAGI earlier met Friday

Last week, India's drug regulator DCGI granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."

However, the NTAGI meeting on Friday remained inconclusive about firming up SoP and detailed guidelines for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID review meeting with the chief ministers last week stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.