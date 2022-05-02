Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: NTAGI likely to meet again on Wednesday

Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: NTAGI likely to meet again on Wednesday

DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes as NTAGI's earlier meeting on the issue remained inconclusive.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will meet again on 4 May to review the data regarding COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 age group. This comes as the government panel's earlier meeting on the issue remained inconclusive. NTAGI earlier met Friday 

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will meet again on 4 May to review the data regarding COVID-19 vaccines for the 5-12 age group. This comes as the government panel's earlier meeting on the issue remained inconclusive. NTAGI earlier met Friday 

Last week, India's drug regulator DCGI granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."

Last week, India's drug regulator DCGI granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."

However, the NTAGI meeting on Friday remained inconclusive about firming up SoP and detailed guidelines for vaccination.

However, the NTAGI meeting on Friday remained inconclusive about firming up SoP and detailed guidelines for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID review meeting with the chief ministers last week stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID review meeting with the chief ministers last week stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.