Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: NTAGI likely to take decision tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns in schools is a priority for the Government.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Centre on Thursday notified that a decision regarding vaccination of children will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Centre on Thursday notified that a decision regarding vaccination of children will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest with “special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the Government.
As per sources, the vaccination of children will be discussed in a National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) meeting scheduled this Friday.
As per sources, the vaccination of children will be discussed in a National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) meeting scheduled this Friday.
India's drug regulator, DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. And following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."
India's drug regulator, DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. And following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Covaxin had been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for 12-18 age group on December 24, 2021. India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.
Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Covaxin had been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for 12-18 age group on December 24, 2021. India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.