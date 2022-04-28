Covid vaccination for 5-12 age group: NTAGI likely to take decision tomorrow

India's drug regulator, DCGI, had on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. And following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, "The decision (on vaccination for 5-12 age group) will be taken on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee."

