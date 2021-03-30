Those who are above 45 years old, can take vaccines against novel coronavirus, starting from 1 April. People can book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination via CoWIN - a government portal. Beneficiaries also have an option to go for on-site registration. "You can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and choose on-site registration," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The list included health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commenced on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations.

The expenditure was borne by the government in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. During the second phase, the central government roped in around 10,000 private hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 immunisation drive in the country. Those who opts for COVID-19 vaccination in the private clinics, will have to pay for their doses, the government said earlier. Private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose, the Centre added. The vaccination are free at government centres.

India had granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin.

The central government had earlier said that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at an interval of 28 days. The second dose of Covishield can be given up to eight weeks after the first, the Union health ministry mentioned later. However, the increased interval does not apply to Covaxin.

On side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said, "Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university."









