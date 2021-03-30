The expenditure was borne by the government in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. During the second phase, the central government roped in around 10,000 private hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 immunisation drive in the country. Those who opts for COVID-19 vaccination in the private clinics, will have to pay for their doses, the government said earlier. Private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose, the Centre added. The vaccination are free at government centres.