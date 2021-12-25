Amid Omicron surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation today, announced that India will start another vaccination programme to inoculate the children aged 15-18 years from January 3, 2022.

15 साल से 18 साल की आयु के बीच के जो बच्चे हैं, अब उनके लिए देश में वैक्सीनेशन प्रारंभ होगा।



2022 में, 3 जनवरी को, सोमवार के दिन से इसकी शुरुआत की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

He also said citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of taking "precaution dose" of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor. “This will also be available from January 10," the Prime Minister said.

60 वर्ष से ऊपर की आयु के कॉ-मॉरबिडिटी वाले नागरिकों को, उनके डॉक्टर की सलाह पर वैक्सीन की Precaution Dose का विकल्प उनके लिए भी उपलब्ध होगा।



ये भी 10 जनवरी से उपलब्ध होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

Prime Minister said healthcare and frontline workers have made a huge contribution to keep the country safe in fight against Covid-19. “Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that precaution dose of vaccine will also be started for healthcare and frontline workers. It will be started from January 10," he added.

इसलिए Precaution की दृष्टि से सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि हेल्थकेयर और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन की Precaution Dose भी प्रारंभ की जाएगी।



इसकी शुरुआत 2022 में, 10 जनवरी, सोमवार के दिन से की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

“In India too, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Masks and washing hands occasionally, remember these things," he said.

He said to date, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Also, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister said the experience of fighting the coronavirus global epidemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to fight the virus. “And the second weapon is vaccination," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements come after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) today for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, reports suggest. Earlier, Bharat Biotech had submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415.

