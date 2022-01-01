COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years will start from Monday. To register for the same, the eligible candidate can avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from January 3, or can simply register themselves on Co-WIN starting today.

Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said that besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

How to register on Co-WIN

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Enter your mobile number

Get an OTP to create your account

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details"

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Regarding the vaccination of teenagers in this age group, the Union Health Secretary earlier this week informed the States/UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and accordingly, additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to them.

All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half an hour when they will be monitored for the adverse events following immunization (AEFI) and will be eligible for the second dose only after 28 days.y

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

