As the country gears up for Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years from tomorrow, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged states and union territories to not mix Covid-19 vaccines.

Notably, as per the health ministry guidelines, this age group will only be vaccinated with Covaxin. However, adults in the country are being administered three vaccines, including Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

Mandaviya, during an online interaction with top state and UT health officials, advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccinating the 15-18 age group.

"To avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also reviewed public health preparedness to coronavirus vaccination progress with states and union territories.

The meeting was held in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant and the recent decisions to roll-out vaccination for the age group 15-18 years and precautionary dose for identified vulnerable categories. The meeting was officiated by the Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan.

During the meeting, Mandaviya advised the states to leave no stone unturned in ramping up infrastructure to manage a high surge so that India escapes unscathed from this phase of Covid-19.

