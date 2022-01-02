Covid vaccination for children : CVCs in Delhi are gearing up to innoculate a younger populations as vaccination for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 is all set to roll out from tomorrow.

Check details here:

Pricing:

“Pricing of the vaccines is the same as for adults," Dr Sameer, vaccination centre in-charge at Star Imaging & Path Lab, Tilak Nagar, informed news agency ANI. As per the official guidelines, Covaxin will be administered to the youngsters in this age group of 15 to 18. In the private market the Covaxin is priced at around ₹12,000.

Centres:

Across Delhi, vaccination for children will be available in 159 centres. Out of this, maximum of 21 centres are notified in the South West district.Apart from this, 17 are in Central Delhi, 15 in East Delhi, 18 in New Delhi, 11 in North Delhi, 16 in North East Delhi, 12 in North West, 10 in Shahdara, 11 in South Delhi, 13 in South East Delhi and 15 are in West Delhi.

These centres have been set up in government hospitals, dispensaries, polyclinics and schools run by the Delhi government and municipal corporations.

School teachers to inform students about nearest vaccination centres:

As per the Delhi govt guidelines, class teachers will be responsible for informing parents about the nearest COVID vaccination centre

As per the guidelines, the responsibility of informing the parents about the nearest vaccination centre has also been given to class teachers of respective classes. Also, separate rooms should also be designated for the parents coming with the children to the vaccination centres.

"Schools will have to appoint a nodal officer that will ensure vaccination of all the students in the school. In addition to the ID proof already valid for vaccination, the school ID cards of a child is also valid. Walk-in registration facility will also be provided at the vaccination centre," reads the order.

Regisration:

To register for the vaccination, teenagers in this age group can avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from January 3, or can simply register themselves on Co-WIN.

Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said that besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

Yesterday, health minister Satyendar Jain, while speaking to news agency PTI, informed that entire population in this age group can be inncoulated just within 15 days.

Delhi Health Minister said,"We can vaccinate three lakh people daily. Currently, 1-1.5 lakh people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. We can increase the capacity if need arises."

Regarding children's vaccination, he said, “We can inoculate them within a span of 10 to 15 days. " The cohort size for vaccination in this category is 10 lakh, an official documents showed qouting Registrar General of India's figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

