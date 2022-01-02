COVID vaccination for children: How much do you have to pay?

Across Delhi, vaccination for children will be available in 159 centres. Out of this, maximum of 21 centres are notified in the South West district.Apart from this, 17 are in Central Delhi, 15 in East Delhi, 18 in New Delhi, 11 in North Delhi, 16 in North East Delhi, 12 in North West, 10 in Shahdara, 11 in South Delhi, 13 in South East Delhi and 15 are in West Delhi.

