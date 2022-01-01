As COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 is all set to roll out on Monday, centres in Delhi are gearing up to start inoculating a younger population. The cohort size for vaccination in this category is 10 lakh, an official documents showed qouting Registrar General of India's figures.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, as quoted by news agency PTI,"We can vaccinate three lakh people daily. Currently, 1-1.5 lakh people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. We can increase the capacity if need arises."

Regarding children's vaccination, he said, “We can inoculate them within a span of 10 to 15 days. "

Regisration starts today

To register for the vaccination, teenagers in this age group can avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from January 3, or can simply register themselves on Co-WIN starting today.

Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said that besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

Covaxin to be admistered

In a bid to start the inoculation process, the vaccination centres in the city is taking neccessary steps including stocking up doses to keeping pediatricians on standby.

As per the official guidelines, Covaxin will be administered to the youngsters in this age group.

Vaccination centres

Authorities at various hospitals in Delhi, which are among the facilities which have hosted vaccination centres since the start of the exercise on January 16, said infrastructure set up is ready to administer Covid vaccine shots to children.

A large number of schools and other educational institutions have been used as Covid vaccination centres, and arrangements were being made there as well.

Private hospitals too have geared up for this phase of the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)

