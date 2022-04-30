Covid vaccination for kids: 60% in 12-14 age group inoculated so far

Covid vaccination for kids: 60% in 12-14 age group inoculated so far1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- COVID-19 vaccination for this age group started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.86 Cr (2,86,98,710) adolescents have received their first dose.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that more than 60% of adolescents between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a tweet said, "Over 60 per cent of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated. We all are proud of you! Let's continue this momentum!"
COVID-19 vaccination for this age group started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.86 Cr (2,86,98,710) adolescents have received their first dose. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.89 Cr (1,88,89,90,935).
According to the Ministry, India's active caseload was recorded at 18,684 active cases today, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Consequently, India's recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 3,688 new cases were reported with 2,755 recovered patients, cumulatively, 4,25,33,377 patients recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
