Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July, which will emphasise on the administration of the 2nd dose of vaccine to those who have completed 84 days, the state government official said.

Goa extends lockdown

The state government on Friday extended the current coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till July 12. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

“State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium may also open," tweeted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state.

COVID-19 update in Goa

Goa recorded 183 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,67,103, a health department official said. With two fatalities, the death toll mounted to 3,062, he added.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,61,867 with 285 persons getting discharged during the day. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state now. With 3,700 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 9,30,332.

