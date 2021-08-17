Covid vaccination guidelines against third dose, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that a third COVID vaccine dose cannot be administered to those who have already taken two jabs. Centre also said that the guidelines do not allow a third dose.

Centre filed the affidavit before the court on a plea seeking a third dose of COVID vaccine by man who have already taken two doses of COVAXIN, and wants the third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling to Saudi Arabia for work.

The petitioner had told the court as COVAXIN is not internationally recognised, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood.

Sympathising with him, the court had on August 10 asked the Centre and the state governments why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood.

The counsel for the two governments had earlier informed the court that they need to take instructions on the issue as giving a third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved.

Following this, the petitioner had told the court that he was willing to take the risk. He had further said, in many countries the option of a third jab was available and there were studies which said it was effective.

He also added that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, will cost him around ₹three lakh.

The petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his Visa conditions and if he does not do so, he could end up losing his job, it was submitted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.