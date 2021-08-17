Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination guidelines against third dose, Centre tells HC

Covid vaccination guidelines against third dose, Centre tells HC

Premium
The petitioner had told the court as COVAXIN is not internationally recognised, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood.
2 min read . 08:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Centre filed the affidavit before the court on a plea seeking a third dose of COVID vaccine by man who have already taken two doses of COVAXIN, and wants a third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling to Saudi Arabia for work

The Centre on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that a third COVID vaccine dose cannot be administered to those who have already taken two jabs. Centre also said that the guidelines do not allow a third dose. 

The Centre on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that a third COVID vaccine dose cannot be administered to those who have already taken two jabs. Centre also said that the guidelines do not allow a third dose. 

Centre filed the affidavit before the court on a plea seeking a third dose of COVID vaccine by man who have already taken two doses of COVAXIN, and wants the third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling to Saudi Arabia for work. 

Centre filed the affidavit before the court on a plea seeking a third dose of COVID vaccine by man who have already taken two doses of COVAXIN, and wants the third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling to Saudi Arabia for work. 

The petitioner had told the court as COVAXIN is not internationally recognised, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood. 

The petitioner had told the court as COVAXIN is not internationally recognised, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood. 

Sympathising with him, the court had on August 10 asked the Centre and the state governments why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood.

Sympathising with him, the court had on August 10 asked the Centre and the state governments why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood.

The counsel for the two governments had earlier informed the court that they need to take instructions on the issue as giving a third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved.

The counsel for the two governments had earlier informed the court that they need to take instructions on the issue as giving a third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved.

Following this, the petitioner had told the court that he was willing to take the risk. He had further said, in many countries the option of a third jab was available and there were studies which said it was effective.

Following this, the petitioner had told the court that he was willing to take the risk. He had further said, in many countries the option of a third jab was available and there were studies which said it was effective.

He also added that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, will cost him around three lakh. 

He also added that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, will cost him around three lakh. 

The petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his Visa conditions and if he does not do so, he could end up losing his job, it was submitted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his Visa conditions and if he does not do so, he could end up losing his job, it was submitted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!