Covid vaccination in Bengaluru: Full list of hospitals where you can get inoculated
A health worker administers a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre.

Covid vaccination in Bengaluru: Full list of hospitals where you can get inoculated

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Centre has asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories

In order to ramp up the second phase of the vaccination campaign in Bengaluru, the city has been given permission to carry out the inoculation drive in private hospitals if they adhere to the laid down norms.

In order to ramp up the second phase of the vaccination campaign in Bengaluru, the city has been given permission to carry out the inoculation drive in private hospitals if they adhere to the laid down norms.

The government also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

The government also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has said in a statement.

Here's a list of hospitals giving the Covid-19 vaccine:

Government centres

KC General Hospital, Jayanagar

General Hospital, Bangalore

Medical College and Hospital

Bowring Medical College Hospital

CV Raman General Hospital

Private centres

Vikram Hospital,

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road

Raghavendra People Tree Hospital

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur

Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Sparsh Hospital

Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar

Dayanand Sagar Hospital

Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige

Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital

MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

According to the Karnataka health department, all rural centres in the state will have both online and walk-in registration and vaccination.

