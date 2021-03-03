In order to ramp up the second phase of the vaccination campaign in Bengaluru, the city has been given permission to carry out the inoculation drive in private hospitals if they adhere to the laid down norms.
The government also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.
The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has said in a statement.
Here's a list of hospitals giving the Covid-19 vaccine:
KC General Hospital, Jayanagar
General Hospital, Bangalore
Medical College and Hospital
Bowring Medical College Hospital
CV Raman General Hospital
Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road
Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige
Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital
MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.
According to the Karnataka health department, all rural centres in the state will have both online and walk-in registration and vaccination.