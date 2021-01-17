Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that there have been 51 cases of minor complications reported from the Covid-19 vaccine that was rolled out across India on Saturday.

There was one "serious adverse" case reported, where the patient was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The vaccine recipient's vitals are said to be stable.

"There have been 51 minor incidents yesterday where there were some minor complications and 1 was a bit serious. The severe case was been admitted to AIIMS. Till last night he was admitted there," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Health Minister as saying.

"Only one case in Delhi had to be admitted to the hospital, the remaining 51 did not have to be hospitalised. They were only observed for a short while," Jain added.

The AAP-led Delhi Government has said that as many as 4,319 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the national capital on Saturday.

Around 32 healthcare workers were vaccinated at the LNJP hospital while the number was 42 for the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital, 46 for the Delhi Cancer State Institute and 31 for the RML hospital, as per reports.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said 1,91,181 recipients were vaccinated against coronavirus across the country. This was done during 3,352 sessions conducted by 16,755 vaccinators.

