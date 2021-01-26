Covid vaccination in India: 2 mn healthcare workers inoculated so far, says govt

The country has recorded 117 fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months. India’s active case count as on Tuesday was 1,77,266 which is 1.66% of the total cases. 81.76% of the new cases are concentrated in 8 States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,361 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 1,842 new cases while Tamil Nadu reported 540 new cases yesterday, according to the union health ministry. Five States/UTs account for 63.25% of the 117 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 30 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 17 and 13 new deaths, respectively, the government said.

