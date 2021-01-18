The Union health Ministry on Monday said that 1,48,266 people got COVID-19 vaccination shot today. Adding to that, the ministry also informed that 580 Adverse event following immunization (AEFIs) have been reported so far since the vaccination drive against coronavirus began in India on 16 January, 2021.

Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

"A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports," he said.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 311 were from Delhi.

Agnani said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) and seven hospitalizations have so far been reported in the country so far.

"Two persons died after taking COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Death of the UP resident is not related to vaccination while a post mortem is planned today for the second person," he added.

In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which, two have been discharged, and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.

In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," the additional secretary added.

India kicked off the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Saturday. Kumar had received his vaccine shot at New Delhi's (AIIMS).

The country plans to inoculate nearly 30 crore people with two doses of its Covid-19 vaccines in the first six to eight months of 2021. Frontline workers will be followed by around 27 crore people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.













