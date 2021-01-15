Covid vaccination in India: Centre's rulebook for states in 10 points

Covid vaccination in India: Centre's rulebook for states in 10 points2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
The health ministry has shared the competitive factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin)
Citing precautions and contraindications for Covid-19 vaccination ahead of massive immunisation scheduled from tomorrow, the Union Health Ministry has said that interchangeability of vaccine is not permitted while pregnant and lactating mothers should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time.
In a letter to the States/Union Territories, the health ministry has shared the competitive factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin). They contain information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs.
Covishield and Covaxin: Instructions for states
India has got two Covid-19 vaccines--Covishield and Covaxin Emergency Use Authorisation after meeting going through established safety and immunogenicity through a well prescribed regulatory process.
This vaccine may cost in the range of ₹200 to 295 in India. Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN vaccines have been allocated to all states and Union Territories in the proportion of Health Care Workers database.
