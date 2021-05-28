In a bid to make the COVID inoculation process more inclusive, the government on Friday announced that it has opened as many 1075 call center so that people can book slot to register themselves for vaccination against coronavirus , as reported by ANI.

RS Sharma, Head, National Health Authority, on Friday said, as quoted by ANI, To ensure that system is inclusive, we've opened 1075 call center where one can call and book appointments. All common service centers partnering with us to register/book slots for vaccination in rural areas.

Sharma earlier also advised the citizens to log in and get an appointment in CoWin app only when they see vacancies available. He also clarified that several states and hospitals are yet to come on board with the Centre's vaccination programme and the visibility into the bookings/vacancy available for vaccination will be available after 1 May.

The government had started the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the month of January. In the first phase, it was opened for healthcare workers. In the next three phases, it was started for frontline workers, people above 60 and people above 45 with co-morbidities, and then for people above the 45.

The vaccination drive was opened for all above 18 years in May.

As per the Union health ministry, India on Wednesday crossed the 20 crores mark of total covid-19 vaccination coverage. And with that, India become the second country after the USA to achieve this coverage in just 130 days.

Apart from that, UK reached 5.1 crore mark in 168 days, Brazil completes 5.9 crore mark in 128 days, and Germany reached 4.5 crore mark in 149 days.

The Union Health Ministry also said, over 34% population above 45 years has received at least 1st dose of covid-19 vaccine in India till date. Similarly, over 42% of 60+ years of population in India has received at least 1st dose of covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday stated, vaccination exercise in India will be complete by December, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He further confirmed, Health Ministry gave roadmap for producing 216 crore doses by then.

Last week, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also stated that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of 2021. He further assured that health facilities are currently being upgraded upon the speculation that the virus might mutate in future and endanger children.

During a COVID review meeting on May 21, the Union Minister said, "Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured."

(With inputs from agencies)

