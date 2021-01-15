Covid vaccination in India: Health Min says registering with CoWIN is mandatory

The Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday announced that CoWIN app's self-registration module will be released soon and it is mandatory to register with the app for the vaccination process.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to say, It is mandatory for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

He also added, The QR code-based vaccination certificate will only be generated for Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the CoWIN platform.

In another tweet, the health minister, however, announced that the self-registration process is yet to start so citizens should remain wary of fraudulent apps.

He wrote the self-registration module of CowinApp has not been released yet. And added, be wary of any fraudulent apps with similar names that may exist on different platforms.

Short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app is a repurposed from the e-VIN platform that will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the various features, the CoWIN app includes automated session allocation. One of the authentication methods would be to use of Aadhaar to prevent malpractice, , the health ministry said in a press briefing last week.

The health minister's message comes a day before India starts the vaccination drive.

PM to launch vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January, 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing," the statement said.

Over 3,000 session sites across the country, will be virtually connected during the launch, the statement mentioned. "A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day," PMO said.

Nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will receive the jab during the first phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive. The list includes health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform that will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. The platform has been developed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Co-WIN will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.









