Ahead of the mega vaccination drive in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has requested all its 3.5 lakh members in 1,800 local branches to voluntarily come out to get vaccinated first to show to the world that the vaccines are safe and efficacious.

"IMA believes that vaccination is not only to protect individuals but also to bring herd immunity to the community and thereby raising the hope to control coronavirus pandemic," the medical body said in a statement.

In a letter addressed to its members, IMA also added, "We stand with the scientists to ensure the safety and efficacy of both these vaccines...However, we appeal to the public that even after vaccination, to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene, etc."

India is ready to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

The decision, the government said on Saturday, was taken at a high-level meeting where Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories.

India had recently granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute in India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Both vaccines, the statement from the Health Ministry said, have established safety and immunogenicity.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload so far of over 1.04 crore, according to the latest Health Ministry data. More than 1.5 lakh people have died so far.

More than 61,000 programme managers, two lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have been trained so far as part of training at states, districts and block levels.

Three phases of dry runs have been conducted across the country, with the third dry run conducted on Friday across 615 districts covering 4895 session sites in 33 states and UTs.

The Health Ministry said the entire vaccination exercise is underpinned by the principles of people's participation (Jan Bhagidari); utilising the experience of elections (booth strategy) and universal immunization programme (UIP).

No compromise on existing healthcare services, especially national programmes and primary health care, and of scientific and regulatory norms besides other SOPs will be made, and the vaccination programme will be marked by an orderly and smooth implementation driven by technology.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via