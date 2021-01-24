New Delhi: In one of the fastest, India administered over 1 million vaccine doses within six days of rollout of the nationwide covid-19 inoculation program in the country. While, the UK took 18 days whereas USA took 10 days to reach the 1 million mark, India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses and this count is higher for countries like USA and the UK, the union health ministry said on Sunday.

More than 31,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide covid-19 vaccination program on Sunday. At least 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm on Sunday in Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494) in around 693 sessions.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report available with the government. Ten Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were also recorded on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive virtually on January 16 terming it as the “world’s largest vaccination programme" covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

Meanwhile, the covid-19 burden continues to increase in India at a steady pace, however the global pandemic in the country is at a declining curve. India’s active cases stand at 1,84,408 and the share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases remained 1.73% on Sunday. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75% of the total active cases in the country.

Around 14,849 new covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Around 80.67% of the new cases are concentrated in six States and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,960 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 2,697 new cases while Karnataka registered 902 new cases yesterday, the union health ministry said. Seven States/UTs account for 79.35% of the 155 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths, respectively, the government said.

“As the covid cases are declining and the vaccination is picking up, it is time to be more vigilant and adopt smart testing and tracking strategy, so that the gains achieved are sustained and the spread is contained, and the vulnerable are protected," said Dr K Madan Gopal, senior Consultant (Health), NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank

