Nearly 23 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since 16 January, when the mass inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus was launched, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

23,28,779 have been vaccinated so far till 6 pm today at 41,599 sessions, of which 2,99,299 people were vaccinated on Wednesday alone, according to the Health Ministry.79% of beneficiaries vaccinated today are from 5 States of Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Around 123 Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the twelfth day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

As many as 16 persons have been hospitalised so far. 0.0007% people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations.

In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalized at Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated on 23 January and was hospitalised on 24 January.

Total 9 deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths have been causally linked with coronavirus vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha has died. The post-mortem report is awaited.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death attributable to vaccination till date," said a media release from the government.

Commercial export of Covid vaccines

India had already started the commercial export of Covid-19 vaccines. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and said his country felt honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

He also shared a picture of Lord Hanuman lifting the Govardhan mountain to deliver "Sanjeevni booti". Brazil is the second-worst affected country by coronavirus after the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied by saying that India will continue to strengthen the cooperation on healthcare.

Apart from Brazil, Covid vaccines are also being sent to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India had earlier sent vaccines to seven neighbouring countries as aid, under a grant assistance programme called "Vaccine Maitri".

The World Health Organisation has also thanked India. "Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

