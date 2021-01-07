The government on Thursday said that its Covid-19 vaccination online portal Co-WIN has already registered over 78 lakh beneficiaries.

Short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the CoWIN app is a repurposed from the e-VIN platform that will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said, "This platform will assist the program managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and for generating a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule."

Among the various features, the CoWIN app includes automated session allocation, the health ministry said in a press briefing. One of the authentication methods would be to use of Aadhaar to prevent malpractice, officials said.

Other features include SMS in 12 languages, which will be sent to guide those waiting to get vaccinated and frontline workers who are engaged in inoculation process. A QR code-based vaccination certificate will issued after all the doses and people can store it in their mobile phone, the ministry said.

Moreover, the government's document storage app DigiLocker can be integrated to store and fetch the QR code-based certificate.

Apart from this, there will be a 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate the portal

Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner.

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked people not to download or register on the fraudulent apps named Co-WIN, "created by unscrupulous elements", which have been made available on the app store.

"Some apps named 'Co-WIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Union Health ministry tweeted.

On the other hand, reviewing the Covid-19 vaccine dry run, which is scheduled to take place across the country tomorrow, Vardhan asked states to be prepared for a "glitch-free" dry run.

The second nationwide mock drill on the Covid19 vaccination will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs.

On the roll-out of the vaccine, the government added that as many as 41 destinations across India have been finalised for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

The national capital and Karnal will be made mini hubs for delivery of coronavirus vaccines in northern India. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub and will also be a nodal point for the northeast.

