A vaccination campaign focussed on athletes scheduled to travel for the Tokyo Olympics as well as students and others set to fly abroad for studies or work will conducted in Karnataka from next week. The drive will be kicked off at City University Campus on June 22, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

"East zone Health Officer had been identified as the competent authority within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and the second dose for the above groups will be given for those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine," Narayan said.

"The competent authority is entrusted to verify the documents of those who come to get jabbed. He will also examine the information received from the beneficiaries in the Self Declaration Certificate Form, Annexure-4, and issue the validation letters. This validation certificate needs to be uploaded to the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated," he further added.

For beneficiaries who have not provided their passport numbers while getting the first dose of the vaccine will have to submit a vaccine declaration through Annexure-5 to receive the second dose, the Deputy CM informed.

This will be the second such drive organised in Karnataka for people going abroad. Around 1,500 people had received doses of Covid-19 vaccines during the first drive held during the first week of June.

Notably, Japanese government has placed strict restrictions on athletes coach and support staff from India, as well as 10 other countries, visiting the nation for Tokyo Olympics. The contingent will have to undergo daily Covid-19 tests for a week prior to their arrival and has been prohibited from meeting athletes or staff from other nations three days from their arrival.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 6,178 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,832 discharges and 161 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry today.

Also, a weekend curfew is in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period, informed a government order.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics